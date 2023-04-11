Easter brings joy, togetherness as Guyanese families engage in outdoor festivities

It was an explosion of food, drinks, music, and colourful kites, as families turned out in numbers across the country to enjoy this year’s grand Easter Monday celebration.

The festive atmosphere was enhanced with families engaging in a range of outdoor activities, including football, cricket, and picnicking.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) took its cameras to several locations to capture how individuals were celebrating the occasion.

Andrew (only name given) enjoyed flying his kite in the cool breeze at Windsor Forest, along the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

“You see I’m celebrating; I am raising my kite. The significance, the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, and I’m just enjoying the nice cool breeze and enjoying the moment.”

Andrew flying his kite at the Windsor Forest Seawalls

Raymond Niles along with his family was on a road trip along the west coast for Easter.

“We just decided that instead of staying home to come and check out and see what’s going on, how everybody is celebrating Easter this year, and so far, this is our first stop,” Niles told DPI.

Raymond Niles and his family hanging out at the Windsor Forest Sea wall

At Joe Vieira Park, Mohanie Latchman said this year was a great opportunity to spend quality time with her family.

“We are from Timehri Base Road. We cooked fried rice and cook-up today, and we are here to have fun. Lots of fun with our family!” Latchman exclaimed.

Mohanie Latchman at the Joe Vieira Park

The Botanical Gardens also saw families picnicking in a relaxing atmosphere.

“This feels amazing. Family is everything to me, so to be here is lovely. Easter means food, anywhere there is food, we are always there. So having everyone here cooking up a storm is awesome, as well as spending time with the kids and the ones you love,” Samantha Narine shared.

Meanwhile, Melissa Leonard, who sat with her family at the National Park said “ this feels good. It is the first time we’ve come to the park, and it’s very relaxing and very wholesome.”

An excited Nikita Williams told DPI“I’m here with my family having a wonderful time. Since COVID in 2020, we haven’t come out for Easter, and since everything is back to normal, we came out to have a wonderful time.”

Over at the Georgetown seawalls, Gabrielle Mohamed was amazed at the turnout.

“I find that people are coming out and enjoying the moment with family. You know the weekend does be so chaotic. It is such a lovely sight to see them flying their kites and enjoying the moment.”

Gabrielle Mohamed

At the Everest Cricket Ground, US-based Guyanese Ralph Tamesh stated,“ this is beautiful. I haven’t been to Easter in Guyana for over 35 years.”

In Guyana, Easter is a time for families and friends to gather and enjoy each other’s company.

Many people take advantage of the long weekend to travel to the countryside or visit relatives. Traditional Easter dishes including hot cross buns, and sweet bread, are prepared and enjoyed by many.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

