Edinburgh, Meten-Meer-Zorg allottees to access house lots by year-end

Some 1,000 persons who were allocated house lots in Edinburgh and Meten-Meer-Zorg new housing developments in Region Three will be able to commence constructing their homes before the end of the year.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal made the disclosure during a recent inspection of ongoing infrastructure works in the housing schemes.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal being briefed by engineers at the construction site at Edinburgh

He was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Sheik Ayube and Vice Chairman, Omesh Satyanand.

At Edinburgh, some $1.8 billion is being spent on infrastructure works, while $967 million is being expended at Meten-Meer-Zorg. The works include clearing the land, and the construction of roads, culverts, and drainage.

Minister Croal explained that the works in Edinburgh are divided into three lots. The difficulty, however, is that the contractors had to await the completion of lots two and three to access the area.

Works ongoing in Edinburgh

The minister said that lot one is now complete and the contractors have commenced works in lots two and three. They are expected to be completed by the end of September and October respectively.

“The contractor for Lot Two will be given an extension for one month, but liquidated damages will start by the end of September…by the end of October, the first week of November persons should start knowing where they will fall,” Minister Croal explained.

Over at Meten-Meer-Zorg, one of the lots was completed and persons have begun to identify their lots. The other two lots are at various stages of completion.

Works ongoing in Meten-Meer-Zorg

“As we are complete in terms of the lots, we are calling persons to identify their lots…We are pushing the contractors to complete within three months so that will tell you before the year it will finish,” the housing minister noted.

Some $3.4 billion in infrastructural works are currently underway in five new housing developments in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara region to cater for serviced house lots for approximately 2,800 allottees.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

