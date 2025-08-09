Education in Bartica has been overhauled under President Ali

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government has come in for heavy praise for its role in transforming the education system in Region Seven (Potaro- Siparuni).

Bartica’s Candida Paul told many PPP/C supporters on Saturday that smart classrooms and free tertiary education have improved the education sector in the region.

Noting that “Bartica has seen it all under this government,” Paul is most appreciative of the tens of thousands of Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships that have been awarded to Guyanese.

She said access to quality education has never been easier than it is now: “You do not have to leave your homes…there is online education, so you can study right at home.”

Expressing that the works of government in Bartica and across the country are nothing short of transformational, she described the government as being “caring, inclusive and development-driven.”

With the litany of policies that uplift the lives of Guyanese, Paul urged citizens to “Put your X where it matters, it will not only benefit you but your grandchildren, your nephews, all the children that don’t have a voice, it will benefit them in the future.”