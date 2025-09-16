Education Month kickstarts with baking competition

The Ministry of Education’s EDYOU FM Department launched its inaugural “What’s in the Oven?” Baking Competition on Tuesday to mark the official start of the ministry’s calendar of activities for Education Month 2025.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag declared the competition open at the Beterverwagting Practical Instructional Centre, at Agriculture Road and Railway Embankment, along the East Coast of Demerara.

She underscored the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in secondary schools, noting the growing interest and investment in the discipline as part of the national development agenda.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag flanked by the participants

She also highlighted the value of exposing students to non-traditional career paths.

“Academics is where you have people striving for all the time, but you are seeing a growing interest in technical skills. You are also seeing a growing participation, and you are seeing a growing investment,” the minister said.

Minister Sonia Parag delivers a feature remark

Minister Parag further explained, “Technical training for me is like a rubber band, it’s like elastic. It gives you that leverage to make sure that you cannot only learn one skill, but you can learn more skills, and it equips you as an all-rounder.”

The competition features three Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Food, Nutrition & Health students from Queen’s College, as well as Christianburg Wismar and West Demerara Secondary Schools.

Throughout September, the ministry will continue to host activities in observance of Education Month under the theme, “Quality Education for National Development.”

Minister of Education Sonia Parag tours the facility