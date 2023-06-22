Educators to undergo second curriculum training in July

Phase two of the national training for renewed curricula for grades one to nine is scheduled to commence in July and runs until November.

The exercise spearheaded by the National Centre for Educational Research Development (NCERD), will see educators from private and public schools in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine trained to successfully apply the revised curriculum.

Director of National Centre for Educational Research Development, Quenita Walrond–Lewis

Phase one of the exercise was successfully rolled out in Regions Two, Three, Six, and 10 in June 2022.

Director of NCERD, Quenita Walrond–Lewis told the Department of Public Information (DPI) Thursday, that the four core subject areas – Science , Social Studies , English Language , and Mathematics underwent retooling.

Students are set to benefit from a new curriculum that embraces their different learning abilities.

The curriculum aims to introduce new learning techniques that will focus on an interactive approach to learning and includes exercises that support physical and socio-emotional well-being among learners.

Additionally, students will be exposed to a rounded learning experience that includes the development of interpersonal and social skills as well as literacy and numerical competencies.

The capacity building exercise will be conducted two days monthly with intermediate remote follow-ups. Sessions will be led by master trainers who will also facilitate virtual learning groups.

Walrond–Lewis explained that while in-person training will conclude in November, virtual learning communities will be sustained even after the initial training ends.

This initiative is part of the Ministry of Education’s commitment to providing quality education to all students.

