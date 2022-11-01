EDYOU FM launches website

The Ministry of Education’s radio station- EdYou FM, on Tuesday officially launched its website at the National Centre for Education Resources Development (NCERD) office, Kingston, Georgetown.

The website which can be accessed at edyou.fm provides news and information about the Distance Education and Information Unit and also features a play button which enables access to the 24/7 broadcast.

EdYou FM which is broadcasted across the country provides educational and entertainment programmes for students, teachers and parents. Recognising that many learners are now using the internet to access educational content, the decision was made to launch this engaging website.

During the virtual launch, Head of EdYou FM, Mr Phillip Williams said “the launch of this website demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to reach everyone, everywhere.”

Meanwhile, the Director of NCERD, Ms Quenita Walrond- Lewis, added that indeed EdYou FM plays a critical role in bridging the learning gap. She deemed the website as a “safe space”.

“EdYou FM is valuable in our education landscape because we are now here to provide the same quality of output to learners from Georgetown as we are to learners from Iterinbang, or wherever our children reside,” Ms Walrond said.

She added, “this becomes the space where One Guyana truly becomes educated because this is something that will now permeate the airwaves all across the length and breadth of the nation.”

To access the radio on the edyou.fm site, persons can scroll to the bottom of their mobile devices while on desktops, this feature can be found at the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Users can tap on the play button and enjoy edutainment at its finest.

Persons are encouraged to visit the site and listen to the wide range of educational content being streamed while keeping up to date with events and activities surrounding NCERD.

