Efforts must be redoubled to create zone of peace in South America – PM

-Lists combined risks and resolutions at PROSUR meeting

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, recently attended the Presidential PROSUR Summit and called for enhanced and consolidated security cooperation strategies, as well as a redoubling of efforts to ensure that South America remains a zone of peace.

The Prime Minister said that South American countries must be resourced and supported to protect their institutions and help combat transnational organised crime.

“We can all agree that the security landscape of our region has become ever more complex and is evolving every day. The region must enhance its efforts to build and consolidate cooperation arrangements in security. We must therefore redouble our efforts to ensure that our region is a Zone of Peace.”

PROSUR Summit was held under the theme: “International Cooperation in the Fight against Transnational Organised Crime to Guarantee Regional Security and Stability” in Asunción, Paraguay.

CHALLENGES

Speaking on Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Prime Minister said that Guyana’s commitment to combat transnational organised crime is manifested in its membership of regional and hemispheric organisations, including CARICOM IMPACS, RSS, INTERPOL and REDTRAC.

“Guyana has taken steps to counter challenges by strengthening and creating the relevant law enforcement institutions. Not only do we have the institutions, but we have laws to deal with the various types of crimes.”

He also noted that the country faces many of the same challenges as the rest of the region, with the exception of Venezuela, adding that the aggression in this regard is not only a threat to Guyanese but South America as a whole.

INTERNATIONAL SECURITY

Addressing other global security challenges, he stated that his country is concerned about the impact of the Ukraine crisis, particularly on international peace and security.

“Guyana remains concerned over the economic and social effects resulting from Russia’s aggression against Ukraine that poses a threat to international peace and security with the potential of creating an environment conducive to the growth of transnational organised crime and the undermining of the stability of democratic institutions.”

THE WAY FORWARD

According to the senior government official, ensuring the formulation of the most effective response to financial crimes by sharing challenges and best practices, exchanging new techniques and ideas, and building partnerships and networks is part of the approach to crime fighting.

“Guyana welcomes this discussion and supports the proposal by the Government of Paraguay to establish a course of action in the fight against transnational organised crime, through the exchange of information among security services and international cooperation in the matter.”

Prime Minister Phillips said that Guyana also supports the call for the proposal by the Government of Paraguay to “determine possible courses of action within the framework of specialised international, hemispheric, and subregional organisations to achieve greater access to cooperation, studies, and training for security services”.

He reiterated the calls to reaffirm political commitment at the highest level in the fight against transnational organised crime.

PROSUR’s membership includes Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay and Peru, with Bolivia and Suriname as observers.

