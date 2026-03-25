Elections case progressing – AG Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, said progress is being made in the ongoing elections-related case, with multiple hearing dates already scheduled through June 2026.

According to him, hearing dates have been fixed for late March, April, May, and June, with tentative dates also identified for July as the trial continues.

Speaking on his weekly ‘Issues in the news’ programme on Tuesday, the AG noted that while the pace of the trial has been slow, several witnesses have already concluded their testimony, and the matter continues before the courts.

He emphasised that neither the government nor his office has control over the pace of judicial proceedings, stressing the independence of the judiciary and the constitutional separation of powers.

The AG explained that judges and magistrates are appointed through an independent process involving the Judicial Service Commission, with the president formally appointing judges and the prime minister appointing magistrates based on the commission’s recommendations.

“We do not control the judiciary or the magistracy. We do not ask for any particular outcome. We ask for diligence, competence, fairness, professional conduct and ethical conduct. That is what the constitution expects, and that is what the public is entitled to,” the AG stated.

He added that while the judiciary remains independent, public institutions must function effectively, particularly given the significant public resources allocated to them.

Despite delays, he said the elections case continues to move forward and expressed confidence that the judicial process will run its course.