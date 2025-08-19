Electronic ID system to streamline access to cash grants 

Boldly announcing that he is the first person in Guyana to receive a digital ID, President Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday said the Single Electronic Identification System is designed to simplify access to government services and will be used to register the country’s cash grant voucher programme.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new block at North Ruimveldt Secondary School, the president said the programme will integrate the cash grant system directly into the digital ID, making it easier for citizens to register and access support.

“When one looks at the voucher programme, it is not a simple programme. It is going to be integrated into our digital ID card. By the way, I believe I got registered today as the first person to receive the digital ID,” President Ali said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during the commissioning of the new North Ruimveldt Secondary School on Monday

Eventually, all citizens will receive electronic ID cards, creating a unified platform to access multiple government services.

President Ali emphasised that the digital ID is more than just a card; it is a tool to improve efficiency, transparency, and access to social support, ensuring that programmes such as cash grant vouchers reach families quickly and securely.