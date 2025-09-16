Electronic patient record to be fully operational by mid 2026

Guyana’s healthcare sector is undergoing a major digital transformation, with the government rolling out electronic patient health records and online appointment systems to improve efficiency and reduce long waiting times at hospitals and health centres.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement during a recent press conference, stressing the importance of improving service delivery as part of building a world-class health system.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

At the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the first phase of the electronic patient record system began in March 2025.

It is expected to conclude by mid-2026. Records are expected to go live at GPHC by the end of 2026 before being expanded nationwide.

To complement this, a pilot online appointment system has already been launched at the Festival City Polyclinic. The system allows patients to book visits digitally, eliminating the need to spend hours waiting at health facilities.

“We don’t want the lines that you see in the hospitals and clinics. We want to move the system into an app-based system where you have appointments so you don’t have to waste your time or sit at these clinics for hours,” President Ali explained. Phase two if the initiaitve will see the system connected to the six new regional hospitals currently under development.

The president underscored that these technological upgrades will transform how patients experience healthcare, ensuring timely access, efficiency, and improved service delivery across Guyana.