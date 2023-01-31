EMC hands over ‘Hidden Gems of the Botanical Gardens’ booklet to PAC

The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) received handbooks to aid its enhancement of the Botanical Gardens. The Hidden Gems of the Botanical Gardens booklet; a booklet put together by the Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) Foundation on the various features of the Botanical Gardens.

In his opening remarks Mr. Jason Fraser, Commissioner of the Protected Areas Commission, welcomed the initiative by the EMC Foundation and heralded it as a stepping stone to building relationships and expanding information sources of this nature.

Zoya Samaroo, a member of the EMC Foundation spoke briefly on the Foundation, saying that the Foundation’s aim is to support environmental awareness and education in Guyana by promoting activities that encourage a greater understanding of the environment, creating a network to connect likeminded people, and providing opportunities to experience Guyana’s rich cultural environment.

Also speaking on the work of the EMC Foundation was Mr. Shyam Nokta, who serves on the Foundation’s Advisory Board. Mr. Nokta spoke of the Foundations inaugural activity, which brought together around 40 young people from various youth and wildlife clubs to the Botanical Gardens to discover the hidden gems of the Gardens. As their team worked to put together the report for this Scavenger Hunt, they quickly saw the value of the information they had gathered and the importance of sharing this with the public. And so, the Hidden Gems of the Botanical Gardens booklet was born.

Foreign Secretary, Chairman of the PAC Board, Mr. Robert Persuad expressed his gratitude to the EMC Foundation for taking this step to share the Botanical Gardens with the public, particularly for responding to our call to support in printing these booklets. He spoke of the rich history of the Gardens and mentioned its value as a family and recreation space where people can come to enjoy the diverse flora and fauna of our country. Mr. Persaud said not only is it important that we are aware of what our Gardens possesses, but that we all play a role in protecting this space. He hopes that others will follow in the EMC Foundation’s footsteps by stepping forward to support in improving the product and experience at the Botanical Garden.

The Botanical Gardens is almost 150 years old and sits on approximately 86 acres of land right in the heart of the capital city. Mr. Fraser reiterated that the Botanical Gardens is a natural urban sanctuary, housing plant species from all around the Caribbean, numerous bird species, small primates like monkeys and sloths, and even the occasional small reptile and amphibian. He said it remains a natural oasis in the middle of a growing, booming city and is a quiet place to come and enjoy nature. Mr. Fraser hopes that this initiative will bring the treasures of the Botanical Gardens to Guyana and the world.

The Hidden Gems of the Botanical Gardens will soon be made available to the public through schools and local libraries, and will be a valued outreach tool of the Commission’s. Copies of the booklet were handed over to the various wildlife clubs and agencies in attendance. The public is invited to visit the Protected Areas Commission’s Facebook page to view the Facebook Live broadcast of the Launch, and for more information on viewing the booklet.

