Enrolment at Charles Roza school to meet hinterland nursing needs − Min. Anthony

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says there has been no discrimination under his watch in the selection of nurses for enrolment at the Charles Roza Nursing School in Region 10.

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, Minister Anthony said following the suspension of Batch #66 and Class #17 of the nursing programmes, an assessment was conducted to ensure no unreasonable or discriminatory practices were taking place, as had been previously reported.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony during a visit to the Linden Hospital Complex in Region 10 in November 2020.

“The intake of that programme was disproportionately from Region 10, and that school caters for people from the hinterland and also people from Region 10.

So, the admission persons who have been working on admissions into the programme, went back, they spoke to each of the regions and they have been able now to review the applications that were already in from those regions. So, they have given priority to Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine, and along with Ten.”

Dr. Anthony said if 30 spaces were available, then those would be assigned to the prioritised regions, so that everyone would have the same opportunity to benefit.

He said when Government evaluated the institution, it found that it had shirked its mandate of providing equal opportunities for training.

“Initially, it was predominantly from Region 10, almost less than 10 persons from all the other regions.

So, we have reversed that to give everybody an equal opportunity so that they can get training.”

Minister Anthony said Region 10 has more than 300 nursing staff over its current needs. Meanwhile, all other regions are said to be short of trained nursing staff.

The Charles Roza Nursing School was founded in 1959 by Dr. Charles Roza. Its main aim was to train healthcare workers in the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region to meet the needs of those communities.

The school, which is now funded by the Government, provides training for all eligible Guyanese, particularly persons from the hinterland regions who are desirous of pursuing a career in nursing.