Equal access to training opportunities for Regional officials -Min. of Labour

Regional officials of Barima-Waini (Region One) have been assured that they will benefit from the internal training programmes put on by the Ministry of Labour.

The assurance came from Minister, Hon. Joseph Hamilton who met Regional Chairman Mr. Brentnol Ashley, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Teka Bissessar, Vice Chair Ms. Annansha Peters, and Regional Democratic Councillors on Monday.

Ministers Joseph Hamilton and Collin Croal tour Wauna scheme Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton addresses Regional officials at Barima-Waini (Region One)

The meeting dealt with the Ministry’s internal training programmes for staff.

Minister Hamilton stated that “under his watch, the rights of workers will be protected and every region must be treated equally with training programmes coming out of the Ministry of Labour”.

The Labour Minister also conveyed his gratitude to the Regional Officers for meeting him and outlined the Ministry’s plans for the future of the Region.

They include having the Ministry represented in the region by at least one staff member from the Occupational Safety and Health Department (OSH), Labour, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), the Co-ops Department, and the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency.

Earlier, Minister Hamilton, Housing and Water Minister Hon. Collin Croal, and the regional officials had a guided tour of the Wauna scheme.

Among the places visited were the non-functional power station, the health centre and an area where a well is to be rehabilitated. During the tour, Minister Croal pledged that the work would be completed in 2021.

The Regional Chairman assured the Ministers of Government that the RDC office was working tirelessly towards revitalising the power station which is expected to begin operation next month. Currently, 90 per cent of the community’s residents are without electricity.