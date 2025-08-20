Every child to have access to secondary school by 2026 – Education Minister

With many secondary schools being built across the country, children will have a high school to attend for their secondary education by September 2026.

The declaration was made by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Wednesday, at the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Tuschen Secondary School on the East Bank of Essequibo.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand at the commissioning of the Tuschen Secondary School on Wednesday

“By September 2026, all over this country, children will be able to go to a high school to get a sound secondary education,” she disclosed.

The minister recalled that the government undertook a massive agenda of building out secondary schools in Regions Three and Four to ensure students are comfortably accommodated. This was done to address inadequate access to secondary schools in both regions.

In three and a half years, the government built 67 nurseries and 45 primary schools across Guyana.

“We have built or are building 42 secondary schools across Guyana,” Minister Manickchanda noted.

Pointing to Region Three, the education minister said, “We have never had universal secondary education here in Region Three, and from then to now, we have completed the West Minster Secondary and De Willem Secondary… By next year, Crane Secondary will be finished. Five secondary schools in your region alone for your children.”

The $1.3 billion secondary school at Nismes will be furnished with all the necessary amenities to meet the needs of the students in the region.

The modern facility will serve over 500 students, offering academic and technical education.

An inside view of the new Tuschen Secondary School

With the start of the new school term, all primary-top schools in Region Three will be closed.

Secondary schools are being built and expanded in Regions One, Four, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

Since August 2020, the PPP/C government has commissioned 13 secondary schools nationwide.

Minister Manickchand said that the APNU+AFC government did not start or complete a single secondary school in its entire five years in office.