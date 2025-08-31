‘Every detail’ in place for Election Day – GECOM’s CEO

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) assures the public that all systems are fully operational to guarantee a free, fair, and transparent Election Day on September 1.

Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Vishnu Persaud provided the media with an update during a press conference at GECOM’s office on Sunday afternoon.

Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Vishnu Persaud

“I wish to commend the dedication of GECOM staff across the country. Their tireless effort and commitment, often going above and beyond the call of duty…to have ensured that every ballot, every material, and every detail is in place for Election Day,” he said.

To ensure that transparency remains the highest priority, all polling agents of the six contesting political parties will be present countrywide to observe Election Day activities, although some parties submitted the names of agents after the prescribed deadline.

“Even if an agent…does not have our letter of accreditation on Election Day and they only have their party’s letter of appointment, we will admit them. We will not insist that we have to see their letter of accreditation,” CEO Persaud said.

He affirmed that GECOM has no shortage of polling day staff, as all required positions have been filled to ensure a smooth voting process for electors.

Citizens lined up to cast their ballots

There are currently 757,690 electors on the GECOM’s Official List of Electors (OLE). A total of 27,879 of those individuals are Guyanese who will vote for the first time, according to the most recent registration cycle.

The CEO also dispelled the notion that communication has occurred between GECOM and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to have active soldiers participate in administering the electoral process.

“We have not been and we will not be in communication with the GDF pertaining to providing any assistance. That will not happen,” he emphasised.

At the commission’s last press conference, it was revealed that this election saw the largest turnout of voters from the disciplined services since the 2018 Local Government Elections. Eighty-three per cent of eligible joint service voters turned out to vote on August 22.

To ensure security at the polls as well, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken has assured the Guyanese citizenry that his security forces are well-equipped to deal with any attempts to disturb the peace on September 1.

Over the last few weeks, Commissioner Hicken has been meeting with several ranks in preparation for Election Day.