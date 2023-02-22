‘Every Guyanese has the right to benefit equally from the country’s resources’ – Min Indar at Region Three flag raising ceremony

As Guyana prepares to usher in its 53rd Republic Anniversary, as is customary, the regional administration of Region Three hosted its flag raising ceremony at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar delivered the feature address and reminded those present that it is the right of every Guyanese to benefit equally from the country’s resources and available opportunities.

Hon. Deodat Indar, Minister with the Ministry of Public Works with members of the Regional Division, Region three

“Our people have the legitimate right to develop our resources and the monies emanating from that [will be] used to develop the lives of every single Guyanese, no matter where you come from … every Guyanese will benefit” the minister assured.

Regarding Guyana’s record economic growth and the opportunities available to Guyanese, the minister said the government is, “creating a country where there is enough buoyancy and enough momentum… nothing is stopping you from getting involved.”

Flag raising ceremony in Region Three

While touting the spinoff benefits associated with major infrastructural projects in the region, Minister Indar was resolute that the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government will continue to engage citizens at the community level to bring solutions to their issues.

To this end, Minister Indar encouraged residents to remain united and not fall prey to sections of society that seek to divide the nation with false rhetoric.

Regional Chairman of Region three, Sheik Ishan Ayube

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Sheik Ishan Ayube, echoed similar sentiments, noting that, “We are blessed on this 53rd anniversary to have a government with a vision… that possess great leadership skills… this transformation is impacting the lives of every Guyanese.”

The event featured performances in the form of dance, poetry and songs.

The thirty-strong contingent of men and women in uniform were led by Assistant Superintendent Williams during the march pass.

Residents of Region Three at the flag raising ceremony

Member of Parliament, Dr Tandika Smith, Regional Health Officer, Dr Erica Forte, Regional Vice Chairman, Omesh Satyanand, Divisional Commander, Region three, Mahendra Siwnarine, Regional Education Officer, Akbar Chindu, and other representatives were in attendance.

Mashramani 2023 is being celebrated under the theme, Mixing and Mashing as One Guyana.

