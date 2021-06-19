Exercise Tradewinds deepening partnership between nations

-US Ambassador

Guyana is hosting Exercise Tradewinds 2021, where army personnel from 14 countries across the Caribbean, the United States and Europe are participating in training at various army bases here.

On Friday, United States Ambassador to Guyana, H.E Sarah-Ann Lynch and members of the media visited two of those sites to get a first-hand look at the exercise.

US Ambassador, HE Sarah-Ann Lynch and the local and overseas lawmen

“Having an exercise like this shows that we can work together and the more we do it there we have, I guess you call it a muscle memory, where you learn quickly, you remember what you need to do in order to make it an exercise or an action, successful,” the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador said she visited the Jungle and Amphibious Training School on Thursday, prior to her visit to Base Camp London today, and the shooting range at Base Camp Stephenson and was impressed with what she saw.

Guyanese Soldiers being trained

“First of all, it deepens all the relationships and partnerships between the US and Guyana, but also the other nations that took part in it. This was very much of a multinational exercise.

They are sort of helping each other along the way, sharing those aspects of what the Guyanese might learn from and some information that they may feel that they would like in the future, based on the exercise. It’s not a formal needs analysis; I would say its informal, it’s really about the sharing and the training,” Ambassador Lynch said.

Several participants spoke to DPI about their experiences to date, some highlighted their role in the engagement, and the benefits of the training.

Soldiers being trained

“One of our primary missions here is to provide medical casualty evacuation in the event that whether a US Soldier or a host nation soldier or any of the coalition partners get injured, we have the ability to fly them in our helicopters very quickly to medical treatment so that further injury does not occur.

In addition to that we are here to provide training for the host nation and other nations in working with US Coalition Forces, that way if the need arises and that becomes a big issue, they already know how we operate, we know how they operate and it works well as a partnership,” Section Sergeant Matthew Giorgio said.

Sergeant Anthony Calvi was going over preliminary marksmanship instructions with local law enforcement.

Lawmen on the shooting range at Base Camp Stephenson

“They are very organised. We are not trying to do all the commands, we are just advising, so we tell everything to their Commander or their Sergeant and they are very organised, very disciplined, they give the directions and everyone is on point,” Sergeant Calvi said about the local lawmen.

One of the Guyanese benefiting from the training is GDF Helicopter Pilot Dwight Bonus.

“As you know, we have our Bell 412 Helicopter which is also equipped with a winch, so given that we got to chance to do demonstrations with the Americans it will allow our guys to become more proficient, in conducting those type of operations,” he said.

Sergeant Jermain Semple of the Guyana Police Force is learning new techniques in marksmanship. He said the exercise is unique and will benefit the local services.

Staff Sergeant Lerone Simmons left Guyana when he was 12 and has now returned as part of the Operations Tradewinds team 2021.

Blackhawk helicopter engaged in Exercise Tradewinds

“Its personal for me because I never thought I’d be back in this capacity, wearing the US uniform, but I think it goes to show that the world is only as big as you make it.

We are close. We are here and we are just very excited to be able to put on this training and assist the people of Guyana and our partners in becoming more secure in the Region,” Staff Sergeant Simmons said.

Exercise Tradewinds would is being held from June 13-26, 2021.