Extension of NIS working hours – Contributions Week

The National Insurance Scheme, in an effort to improve its customer service, will be extending its working hours for contributions week every month.

This month’s extended hours will commence on Wednesday August 11th, 2021 to Friday August 13th, 2021 from 07:00hrs to 17:00hrs daily. The extension takes effect across all offices and is available to employers, self-employed and voluntary contributors.

Contributions are paid either weekly or monthly and must be paid on the 15th of every month for the previous month.

Public Relations Unit.