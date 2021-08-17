Fake pornographic video circulation

Over the past week, a video of pornographic nature has been circulating around various social media channels purporting to be from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). The GRA wishes to advise that no such video emanated from any of the GRA’s locations.

Rather our investigations reveal that the said video originated from a vaccination center in San Jose, Costa Rica, and the caption changed and uploaded by an unscrupulous Guyanese during the course of last week.

The GRA wishes to advise that such an action may be in breach of the Cybercrime Act No.

16 of 2018, and its investigations have been passed over to the Cyber Crime Unit of Guyana

Police Force for the necessary action and charges to be instituted.