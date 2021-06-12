Farmers’ cooperation necessary during flood – Minister Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha is urging farmers to co-operate with the Government as it seeks to relocate their livestock to safe pasture during the current rainy season.

The move is in keeping with a commitment made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali for alternative measures to be put in place to ensure stranded cattle are moved to higher grounds with adequate feed and veterinary care.

The Head of State made the pledge during an assessment he conducted in flooded communities in Regions Five and Six on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Addressing the media on Friday, Minister Mustapha said while the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) is carrying out the President’s directive, farmers must co-operate.

“We have been providing the services to ensure that we take care of the livestock industry. However, we were not able to capture everyone and some of the farmers don’t want to relocate their animals, that’s the challenge we are faced with….

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha

As a matter of fact, I myself spoke with a number of farmers there. They want to relocate only a small amount of animal to different parts; they don’t want to bring the big herds to the roadside,” he said.

The GLDA is currently helping to transport the animals. Minister Mustapha said excavators were deployed to various regions to elevate lands to provide better pathways for vehicles to traverse. Food and vitamins are also being provided to the cattle.

“In various areas, animal officers and vets [veterinarians] are also playing a critical role in providing the medical needs that are necessary to the animal, as they are vulnerable to many diseases due to the ongoing floods,” he added.

Minister Mustapha said while the heavy rainfall will continue, it is important for Guyanese to prepare to deal with the situation. Meanwhile, the Administration, through the Civil Defence Commission, continues to monitor the countrywide flooding and support the most vulnerable persons. To date, thousands of people have said they are satisfied with the interventions made by Government.