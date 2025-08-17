Farmers, families, and youth benefitting from Lethem’s transformation

Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Vania Albert said that there have been incredible changes in Guyana under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Speaking to thousands at a PPP/C rally in Lethem on Sunday, Albert told the residents of Region Nine (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo) to support the presidential candidate whose track record is marked by transformative development.

Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Vania Albert

“Voting for another party is risking your children’s future,” Albert said, bemoaning the removal of the Because We Care cash grant by the former coalition government.

Under this government, Region Nine is now a hub of growth and opportunities, she said.

Farmers in the area from every village have been supported tremendously by the PPP/C government, she underscored.

Another PPP/C candidate, Manley Thomas, said the expansion of businesses in the Rupununi is a testament to the opening up of the economy for greater opportunities.

PPP/C candidate Manley Thomas

“Many of our indigenous brothers are earning a dollar…right across the region in every village you go, you see somebody setting up a shop trying to do a business because the flow is there,” he said.

Thomas spoke of his many conversations with villagers, whom he said explained to him how contented and satisfied they are with the development taking place across the country.

He said it is now up to the residents to take up the many opportunities available to them under the PPP/C.

“This government is doing a lot of things. We just have to get up, meet them, and continue the development,” he pointed out.