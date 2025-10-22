‘Fear, bush remedies don’t cure cancer; early detection does’ – Dr Ghazi

Fear and misinformation lead to the low number of reported cancer cases. In Guyana, many patients delay treatment because they are advised to use “bush” remedies instead.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Starting Point,” Director of Outreach at the Cancer Institute of Guyana, Dr Syed Ghazi, described this attitude as a distraction that does more harm than good, urging citizens to trust medical practitioners for advice and to get screened early.

Although Dr Ghazi understands that natural remedies can boost temperament and overall health, he noted that there is no substitute for chemotherapy, which is specifically designed to treat cancer.

He stressed that “chemotherapy attacks the abnormal cells [in the body], specifically targeting the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) in the cells [that are] responsible for cancer.”

Dr Ghazi revealed one of the most common misconceptions of cancer treatment is that “chemotherapy kills our normal [blood] cells.”

Misinformation surrounding cancer has driven fear and hopelessness into many Guyanese who are battling various types of cancer.

Dr Ghazi felt sad for those who were misled about how to treat cancer, noting that only after entering the final stages of cancer do some patients choose to reach out.

Chemotherapy, like many other medical treatments, does come with side effects; however, he reminded citizens to recognise the importance of chemotherapy.

The director noted that increasing awareness can reduce fear about cancer, and that more awareness has led to more reported cases.