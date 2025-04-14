Fifth edition of WE LIFT Expo a success

Over 350 women entrepreneurs received a significant boost to their business ventures through their participation in the fifth edition of the WE LIFT exposition.

The innovative event, hosted at the National Aquatic Centre in Liliendaal from April 11 to 13, showcased a wide array of products and services by women entrepreneurs.

Cassava Bread Pizza

WE LIFT 5 created a vital platform for women to market their businesses, network with fellow entrepreneurs, and engage with hundreds of patrons.

First-time exhibitor Malissa from the I-ology Shop said the expo impacted her budding business. The business offers locally made products and teas for health-conscious individuals and services for persons facing mental health challenges.

I-ology Shop showcases its locally made teas and products

Having launched just three months ago, Malissa noted that the exposure from WE LIFT 5 helped her connect with potential customers and build brand awareness.

Other exhibitors − both first-time and returning participants ─ echoed similar sentiments.

Mariah Lawerence of ‘Dainty Blooms,’ a business that offers 3D handcrafted tokens, spoke highly of the support and interest she received, despite participating for only two days.

Marissa Lawerence of Dainty Blooms interacts with a customer

She highlighted that customer feedback provided valuable insights on how to improve and expand her offerings.

The exposition concluded with a series of exciting activities, including live cooking demonstrations that celebrated Guyana’s culinary diversity and showcased Indigenous, Asian, and Spanish cuisine.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, expressed satisfaction with the success of WE LIFT 5, particularly noting the growth and improved branding observed among the participants.

Minister Vindhya Persaud on the final day of WE LIFT 5

“Growth is important, not only the size of the business but growth in terms of how people package, how people present, and how people are able to pitch their businesses now,” Minister Persaud stated during her closing remarks.

She also praised the originality behind the product names, many of which cleverly captured elements of Guyanese culture.

“I have seen a remarkable improvement in packaging. I’m also impressed with the creativity in naming a lot of the businesses,” the minister stated.

Exhibitor showcases her locally made pepper sauces and seasonings

She underscored her ministry’s continued passion and commitment to the initiative, noting the tremendous growth from 75 participants in the first edition to over 350 businesses this year.

The exposition continues to serve as a key platform for women to generate income, foster self-sufficiency, and empower themselves economically.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security remains committed to delivering initiatives that empower and create opportunities for women nationwide.

Live cooking demonstration at WE LIFT 5

