Figueira praises President Ali for driving development in Region 10

– Warns supporters of opposition’s ‘racial rhetoric’

In his maiden speech in support of the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), former A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) parliamentarian, Jermaine Figueira, dismissed the discrimination and racism narrative that is being peddled by the opposition.

Flanked by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and other vibrant PPP/C candidates, Figueira opened his speech by expressing heartfelt gratitude to the PPP/C family for accepting him and supporting him, stating that he is proud to be part of a great mission.

Former A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) parliamentarian, now PPP/C supporter, Jermaine Figueira

He told the gathering that for decades, residents of Region 10 have been fed racist rhetoric of marginalisation and discrimination, but according to him, the facts and evidence prove otherwise.

“Linden is changing, Guyana is changing. Some don’t want you to accept that, but we are seeing the changes; we are experiencing the changes, and come September 1, we are going to vote for the man who is bringing that change,” he told a massive rally at Wismar on Sunday evening.

Figueira posited that never in history has Region Ten benefitted from widespread transformation. From the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway to a food hub and toll-free bridges, Linden town is destined for greater heights.

“This is transformation,” he stated. “Comrades, this is not discrimination, this is development. The road to development is the building of roads,” Figueira said as he focused on the government’s aggressive infrastructure programme.

PPP/C supporters gathered at the public meeting in Linden on Sunday

The youth leader described President Ali as “engaging, people-oriented, reliable, responsive, compassionate, and humble,” and urged residents to recognise the difference between political promises and a track record of proven delivery.

“This election is about competence, experience, vision, and the ability to deliver. Of all the people offering themselves, President Irfaan Ali stands above them all. He is the only candidate that makes sense,” Figueira said, calling on voters to support the PPP/C on September 1st.