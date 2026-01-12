Finance Minister welcomes release of National 2022 Population and Housing Census preliminary report

– Strengthening evidence-based policy and decision-making

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, this afternoon welcomed the official release of the preliminary report of the National 2022 Population and Housing Census during a press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC). The minister was at the time delivering the keynote address at the forum as he acknowledged the mammoth task undertaken by the Bureau of Statistics. He also acknowledged the hard and professional work of the team involved. Dr. Singh noted as well that quality data continues to be extremely valuable to government, the private sector and broader stakeholders and underscored that government remains firmly committed to supporting the production of high quality, credible official statistics as he encouraged all citizens and stakeholders to review the report.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

The Census is the most comprehensive source of population and housing data available to any country and is a herculean exercise that offers a clear, evidence-based foundation for policy formulation, resource allocation, and strategic decision-making. Its findings support robust economic planning, social policy formulation, infrastructure development, and the equitable allocation of public resources. These preliminary results offer a credible snapshot of Guyana’s demographic and housing profile and will be further complemented by detailed analytical outputs in the final report.

During today’s press conference, a presentation of the key findings of the preliminary report was led by Deputy Census Officer, Ms. Vanessa Profitt while Chief Statistician, Mr. Errol La Cruez, also addressed the gathering. The two officials had earlier today officially handed over the preliminary Census Report to His Excellency President Irfaan Ali in the presence of Dr. Singh.

Population Count

As of Census Day, September 15th 2022, Guyana’s total population stood at 878,674, which was 131,719 persons or 17.6 percent more than the 746,955 persons from the 2012 Census. Further, at the end of 2024, our population was estimated to be 956,044.

The significant growth in population marks a reversal of the trend recorded in previous censuses. This growth demonstrates that more Guyanese are choosing to stay, invest and build their lives right here rather than pursuing futures elsewhere. This observation is also consistent with rising life expectancy and the growing foreign-born population in Guyana. It is a reflection of the expanding economic opportunities, rising quality of life, and renewed confidence in our nation’s direction. This growth is also an outcome of government’s prudent policies and targeted interventions that drive broad-based development, improve public services, provide access to affordable housing, create new jobs and ensure progress reaches every community across our country.

Housing and Building Stock

The preliminary results show our national building stock increased from 219,509 buildings in 2012 to 311,742 buildings in 2022, representing a growth of 42.02 percent over the intercensal period. Approximately 80.99 percent of buildings were classified as occupied, while 4.47 percent were under construction. The census also revealed that the average household size declined from 3.65 to 3.23 persons per household, as more persons avail themselves of the opportunities afforded by the government to own their own homes.

These findings are relevant for housing policy, infrastructure planning, utilities expansion, and local government services and provide an objective basis for aligning future development interventions with observed changes in the built environment. These shifts underscore the importance of continued investment in housing, utilities, community services, and long-term planning, in line with national development priorities.

Infrastructure, Social Services, and Human Development Planning

Census-based population and household data play a central role in determining where investments in education, healthcare, water, electricity, transport, and other essential services are most needed. The preliminary findings provide an evidence-based platform for planning new schools, healthcare facilities, and community infrastructure in line with population distribution and growth trends.

These insights enable more efficient targeting of public expenditure and support the government’s commitment to improving service delivery and quality of life for all Guyanese.

Commitment to Enhanced Data Quality

Reliable census data are fundamental to effective public administration and governance. The preliminary findings will inform fiscal planning, sectoral policy development, and investment prioritisation across government, while also supporting research, private-sector analysis and investment decisions, and international reporting obligations.

Government, recognising that strong data systems are essential for transparency, accountability, and sustainable development will continue to ensure that the census data are produced and disseminated in strict accordance with confidentiality provisions, with all information published only in aggregated form.

Dr. Singh, in his conclusive remarks at the press conference, saluted the thousands of enumerators and other field staff, as well as technical officers and administrative personnel who worked tirelessly across every region to deliver the report, while he recognised the tremendous effort and diligence of the Bureau of Statistics. From planning and enumeration to rigorous data verification, validation, and analysis, the Bureau’s work ensures that the information presented is accurate, comprehensive and credible.

All stakeholders, including planners, entrepreneurs, analysts, researchers, and the wider public, are encouraged to engage constructively with these preliminary findings and to utilise them responsibly as additional census outputs are released.

The census is a national public good. Its results will continue to play a central role in guiding Guyana’s development trajectory through informed, evidence-based decision-making.

Persons can access the full preliminary report at statisticsguyana.gov.gy/census/ or by scanning the QR code below.