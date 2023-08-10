Fire service assessing schools countrywide to improve safety measures – Min. Manickchand

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is currently assessing schools countrywide to ensure that fire prevention mechanisms are in place.

This was revealed by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Wednesday as the Committee of Supply considered estimates of some $3.4 billion for the education sector.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

“We are working with the Guyana Fire Service. They are assessing schools and then saying to us ‘This is what you need’, and that is how we are going to attend to those schools for fires,” the minister highlighted.

Already, the GFS has assessed all school dormitories with the intention of making the requisite improvements.

“We have done it at all the dorms currently…and we are [looking to make] the changes at every single dorm,” Minister Manickchand explained.

Following approval of additional sums in the Committee of Supply, the Ministry of Education will now be able to provide more finances for classroom and janitorial supplies for all schools.

Several educational structures will also be upgraded and rehabilitated with the sums passed.

On May 22, a fire ravaged the Mahdia Secondary School girls’ dormitory, claiming the lives of 20 children.

One person has already been charged with the murders of the 20 school girls.

Government has since pledged financial support and other forms of support to the families of those who lost their lives or were significantly affected as a result of the tragedy.

Members of the Commission of Inquiry into the incident will be sworn in on Thursday by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

