First booklet on fruits and vegetable launched

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) on Wednesday launched the first edition of Guyana’s fruits and vegetables booklet, which captures the pre-harvest and post-harvest practices, safe handling and processing of the two commodities.

The booklet also provides stakeholders with useful forward-looking information, with details intended to be used by farmers, vendors, food handlers, food processors and exporters.

Guyana’s first edition of fruits and vegetable booklet.

During the launch at NAREI’s head office, Mon Repos, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, MP said he was pleased with the direction NAREI is heading and reiterated his support in future ventures.

“This shows that we are moving, and we are moving in the right direction. It shows that we have a ministry that is promoting food security and agricultural activity in the country and region.”

Minister Mustapha commended the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for their support in partnering with NAREI to successfully complete the booklet.

He said for years Guyana needed a hardcover document to promote and guide farming practices.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, MP handing over a token to a farmer following the launch of Guyana’s first edition of fruits and vegetable booklet.

In April 2021, the Agriculture Ministry launched the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV), which was themed, “Good for you.” It was during that time Minister Mustapha reiterated Government’s commitment to implement policies and programmes to promote climate resilient and sustainable production of fruits and vegetables.

“We made a commitment in April, we knew for a fact that a number of, stakeholders and persons involved in agriculture were looking forward for the announcement that we have made… to bring out this booklet, and from April to now I think it’s a remarkable achievement in bringing out this booklet so that we can disseminate the information,” Minister Mustapha said during the launch.

He stated that the booklet would be utilised by individuals living in other Caricom countries.

“Our organisations are committed to working together to ensure a sustainable use of our natural resources base for improved food security and nutrition, and to working a meaningful contribution toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the minister stated.

NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jagnarine Singh said IYFV provides a platform to not only showcase what Guyana produces; but also ensure that systems are put in place to reduce food loss through the promotion of innovative ways to further increase production.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, MP hands over seedling plants to one of the farmers during the launch of Guyana’s first edition of fruits and vegetable booklet.

“At NAREI, we have been advancing the production of new and improved seeds, seedlings, and germplasm materials, which will help in improving farmers’ livelihood. Increase in production and productivity leads to agricultural growth and can hep to alleviate poverty among our small-scale farmers,” the CEO stated.

He said activities throughout the year will continue to promote a more diversified, balanced and healthy diet and lifestyle through fruits and vegetable consumption among households.