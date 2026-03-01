First Lady’s Promenade to be replicated across Georgetown — President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali announced Saturday that the beautification feature unveiled at Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital will be replicated across Georgetown as part of a broader cultural and urban transformation agenda.

The newly developed promenade spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Ministries of Housing, Public Works and Local Government enhances the hospital’s exterior with landscaped greenery and pedestrian-friendly design.

The head of state delivering the feature address at the commissioning of Dr Balwant Singh Outpatient Pavillion

President Ali said the initiative is not merely aesthetic but psychological and cultural in its intent.

“The environment does something to you psychologically,” he stated. “It is very difficult to walk down and see these trees and decide to throw a bottle alongside them.”

He explained that the government is thinking at “multi-layered levels”, using infrastructure and beautification to fast-track cultural and mindset changes while raising national standards.

“This is the standard we want to set,” the president said, adding that similar projects will be rolled out across Georgetown.

Children riding along the promenade on East Street, Georgetown

He commended the first lady and the supporting ministries for their collaborative effort, noting that as Guyana builds rapidly, development must be guided by clear standards and a forward-looking vision.

“We are not only building infrastructure,” President Ali remarked, before stating that, “We are building a culture. We are building a society that works for everyone.” Since 2020, a number of recreational spaces under the beautification project have been developed, with more underway or planned. These include facilities at Okum Beach, Leguan (Region Three), Bath Settlement and Bush Lot (Region Five), Number 63 Beach (Region Six), Kato (Region Eight), and Wismar and Spikeland in Linden (Region 10). Some notable projects delivered under Mrs Ali’s leadership include the Independence Park in Anna Regina, the Children’s Play Park at the National Park, the Kingston Seawall Esplanade, Zia’s Play Park at Leonora, the Unity Beach Play Park and the May 26 Nursery Complex at Melanie Damishana on the East Coast of Demerara. This year, an allocation of $35 million was provided in the national budget to continue the National Beautification Project and community support through her office. This covers the construction and upgrading of children’s parks and public parks, as well as the installation of play sets and bins and the general improvement of public recreational spaces.