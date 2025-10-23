First sitting of the 13th Parliament set for Nov 3

President Dr Irfaan Ali has issued the official proclamation for the opening of the 13th Parliament of Guyana, which will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025, beginning at 14:00 hrs.

In a live broadcast on Thursday, President Ali announced that the Arthur Chung Conference Centre will serve as the venue for the opening ceremony as well as subsequent sittings of the National Assembly.

President Ali during his live social media address on Thursday

The 12th Parliament was dissolved in June this year in accordance with Article 70(2) of the Constitution, Proclamation No. 1, paving the way for the General and Regional Elections on September 1, 2025.