Five new COVID cases recorded

— total now stands at 320

—75 tests conducted in last 24hrs

DPI, Guyana, Friday, July 17, 2020

The Ministry of Public Health has reported that five more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total to 320. Within the last 24 hours, 75 tests have been conducted.

As of July 17, the country has recorded 19 deaths and 156 recoveries.

There are 145 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana and eight persons in institutional quarantine. The COVID-19 ICU is currently housing five patients.

To date, 3,558 tests have been conducted with 3,238 yielding negative results.

Citizens are reminded to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.

The WHO is reporting that as of July 17, globally positive cases stand at 13,616,593 with 585,727 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases now stand at 7,154,840 with a total of 297,855 deaths.

