‘Five years of change proves we can do even more’ – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips called on the people of Region Six to stand with a government that, he said, has kept every promise it made in 2020, and has the results to show for it.

Speaking against what he described as years of stagnant policies under the previous administration, the prime minister urged residents to choose continued growth over going backwards.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips speaking to thousands of residents at a public meeting in Region Six

Addressing thousands of supporters at a public meeting at New Amsterdam in Region Six, Monday evening, PM Phillips declared, “Five years of development deserves another five years of development…Vote for people-centred development.”

He continued, emphasising, “We want to send that message to APNU because you gave them five years from 2015 to 2020 and they failed to deliver. You gave us five years and we delivered on all of our promises…We will continue to deliver.”

Residents of New Amsterdam assembled earlier in the afternoon for the grand public meeting

From infrastructure to free education, the prime minister said the PPP/C is a government for the people and will continue to enhance the lives of all Guyanese.

“You have better roads. We delivered on all the community roads. You have better schools and better-trained teachers in the schools,” he said.

The government, he stressed, will continue to provide training opportunities to empower Guyanese.

“Do you want a government that will ignore you?” he asked, or do you want a “government that will consult with you? …a government that will listen to you, …that will deliver on promises made to you, you deserve a government that will ensure you share in the prosperity of this nation.”