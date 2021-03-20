Fly All Ways to join airlines servicing Guyana -Minister Edghill

-Cabinet gives no-objection

Surinamese airline, Fly All Ways, is the latest addition to the Guyana skies as the local aviation sector continues to expand.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill made this announcement during a press briefing on Friday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

“Fly All Ways out of Suriname will be operating the Suriname route, the Barbados route and Curacao route out of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport,” he said.

Minister Edghill said the Government anticipates more airlines will come onstream.

“We are happy that traffic at CJIA, even in a Covid environment has been building and coming along and we want to get to a stage where we are opened back up full blast for business.”

Regarding the safety of staff at CJIA, Minister Edghill said he is advocating on behalf of the Board of Directors to have vaccines available to staff since they are frontline workers.

“So, my engagement with the Minister of Health and the letter that has already been transmitted, will very well see in the very shortest possible time, all the staff, which will include immigration, customs, handlers and all the staff at the airport being vaccinated.”

Guyana inked an Open Skies Agreement with Suriname last December to broaden connectivity and tap into new and existing markets with the Dutch nation.

The agreement was lauded for the opportunities it will open for both countries in the areas of travel, tourism and trade.

Since the PPP/C took office, JetBlue Airways has gotten approval and has begun its operations in Guyana. Virgin Atlantic and other carriers have also applied to ply the Guyana route.