Food for the Poor donates PPE, medical gear to Health Ministry

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony on Friday expressed gratitude to Food for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated for its timely donation of a quantity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The non-governmental organisation donated a container of PPEs to the Ministry to aid the local fight against COVID-19. The donation includes a quantity of face shields, goggles, protective gowns, KN95 masks and other medical gear.

“We are very thankful for this donation; it comes at a very opportune time because as you rightly said, PPEs are always needed and we need it not only to protect our healthcare workers, but people who come sometimes to the Ministry.

Of course, when we receive it here at the bond this would be distributed across the regions to make sure they have adequate supplies of PPEs,” Minister Anthony said.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony receives a quantity of PPEs from CEO of Food for the Poor Guyana Incorporated, Mr. Kent Vincent.

He noted that when the first Covid case was recorded here in March 2020, healthcare workers across the country were putting their lives at risk treating afflicted persons. Dr. Anthony said support from NGOs and private entities are always welcome and appreciated, as they add to the country’s arsenal during the pandemic.

“Our healthcare teams have been really working diligently across the country. We are now better trained, better equipped and this certainly would add to giving that level of protection to our healthcare workers, so, we are very grateful to you,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the charity, Mr. Kent Vincent said the NGO is committed to helping the health sector in Guyana.

“We are cognisant of the need of those who serve those who are sick: the doctors, the nurses and all the attendants and so on, so, today we are very happy to hand over one 40-foot container of PPEs, personal protective equipment to the Ministry of Health… Food For the Poor is always happy to do this.”

In a few months’ time, the NGO hopes to make another donation to the Ministry.

Friday’s handing over ceremony took place at the Ministry’s Materials Management Unit bond at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.