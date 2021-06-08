Foreign Minister receives courtesy call from French Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd earlier today, met with the Ambassador of the French Republic to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Antoine Joly, who was accompanied by General Martin Klotz.

Among areas of mutual interest, they discussed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and other matters pertaining to security and the environment. Ambassador Joly and Minister Todd also discussed the establishment of a French Embassy in Georgetown.

To this end, Ambassador Joly committed to the first step of achieving the establisment of the Embassy by having a Permanent Representative at the level of Chargé d’affaires based in Georgetown as early as August.

The Foreign Minister and French Ambassador further committed to continued advancement of relations between Guyana and France.

Guyana and France established diplomatic relations on June 22, 1967.