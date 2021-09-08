Foreign Ministry announces more diaspora engagements

Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Robert Persaud said more engagements with the Guyanese diaspora are in the pipeline.

He made the announcement during a virtual diaspora webinar held by the ministry on Wednesday, a follow-up to Guyana’s first virtual diaspora conference held in May.

Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Robert Persaud

Mr. Persaud said the ministry has been analysing the state of affairs of diaspora engagements and the development of a strategy to keep the diaspora engaged, through the ministry’s diaspora unit and overseas missions.

A comprehensive work plan was developed to govern diaspora engagements until 2022.

“To this end, measures will be implemented to ensure that there is sustained engagement in a holistic manner so that you can be integrally part of Guyana’s developmental process as we move forward,” the foreign secretary said.

He assured participants that the Government will be guided in the development of budgets and work plans by the PPP/C Administration’s Diaspora Engagement Policy, which was updated after Government assumed office.

Mr. Persaud said a new diaspora online platform will also be established to keep overseas Guyanese connected with the ministry, events, news and opportunities here.

A conference targeting 2nd and 3rd generation diaspora youth will also be hosted, along with a diaspora youth volunteer project in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Mr. Persaud said more webinars will be held, covering a range of subject matters such as business and investment, health and volunteerism, and information about remigrating to Guyana.

He said the ministry will ensure well-functioning modalities to facilitate diaspora-homeland partnerships.

Mr. Persaud thanked those engaged in the ministry’s events for the integral role they play in the development of the government’s strategy. He also thanked the diaspora for its support in times of need.

“I cannot conclude without expressing my government’s appreciation to you for the support you provided to us here in Guyana during the unprecedented flooding that took place earlier this year. We received overwhelming support from a number of you individually and through Diaspora organisations.”

“Your efforts in bringing relief to many Guyanese at home is much appreciated. It demonstrates your commitment to the development of your homeland and its people. Currently, the Ministry of Agriculture has embarked upon a relief support programme for our farmers.”

Mr. Persaud assured participants that the Government is serious about fostering the participation of the diaspora in Guyana’s national development agenda.

The PPP/C government has held multiple engagements with the diaspora since its assumption of office. It maintains that the diaspora has a critical role to play in the country’s development, even offering to incentivise Guyanese who bring their skills and expertise back home.