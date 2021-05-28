Foreign Secretary meets diaspora in New York

–investment opportunities, plans for oil sector discussed

Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Robert Persaud, has met members of the Guyanese community in Brooklyn, New York, following the recent virtual Diaspora Conference.

The invitation for the meet coincided with Guyana’s 55th Independence anniversary.

Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Robert Persaud flanked by Guyana Consulate Advisor on Investment and Diaspora Affairs Mr. Fazal Yussuf and Dr. Asquith Rose.

During the interaction, Mr. Persaud updated the Guyanese community on President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s plans to transform Guyana.

He emphasised the importance of the diaspora promoting unity and social cohesion and urged them to be wary of misinformation circulated to create unease and sow division.

Members of the community raised issues relating to investment opportunities and plans for the oil and gas sector.

Mr. Persaud was accompanied by the Guyana Consulate Advisor on Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Mr. Fazal Yussuf and Dr. Asquith Rose.

A section of the gathering during the meeting in New York

During his address at the inaugural Virtual Diaspora Conference, President Ali had reassured overseas-based Guyanese that his Government remains committed to engagements and is vigorously pursuing policies and plans to ensure they are integrally involved in the process.

The Conference was held under the theme “A New Era of Engagement for the Guyanese Diaspora”. More than 500 overseas-based Guyanese participated in the discussion.