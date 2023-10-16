Forest Reclamation and National Forest Inventory – Supporting Guyana’s LCDS

The Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 is a framework for achieving a more united, inclusive, sustainable and prosperous Guyana. It builds on past successes such as the Monitoring Verification and Reporting System (MRVS) which established one of the pillars of the initial low-carbon economy. Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Natural Resources would like to highlight two of its projects which are focused on enhancing Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) and supporting the implementation of key LCDS target areas.

The first initiative involves the implementation of a National Forest Inventory (NFI) within state forests to improve planning and utilisation by stakeholders and assist with the evaluation of forest resources, as well as inform policy intervention. This multi-year project was implemented by the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC). Inventory design and methodology were developed in collaboration with key stakeholders in 2018. A systematic sampling design, with cluster points selected at the intersection of ten kilometres by ten kilometres grids within State Forests above the fourth parallel, was utilized.

Data collection began in 2019 but was accelerated in 2021. As of September 2023, data gathering has been successfully completed for Regions 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. This has completed the Data Collection Phase and now allows for ongoing data processing and analysis.

Findings and published reports on this NFI will become available soon and will represent the most updated, large-scale baseline survey of state forests available over the last five decades. Stakeholders can expect more informed assistance with determining the productive capacity of areas by quantity and quality of forest produce, and the provision of baseline inventory for financial analysis and ESIA development, while government entities can expect biodiversity information to assist with conservation, zonation and valuation efforts.

Meanwhile, in the second initiative, the GFC and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) have collaborated on a National Forest Restoration Initiative (NFRI). This is in keeping with the tenets of the LCDS on exploring options for land reclamation and reforestation of mined areas under the commitment to sustainable forestry and low-impact mining.

The NFRI aims to restore forests using mainly native tree species and to incorporate these activities as alternative livelihoods for forest-dependent communities. Works have commenced in Region 10, specifically in the Dakoura area, where approximately 23.3 hectares of land will soon complete the land preparation phase. Following this phase, planting and maintenance of the site will commence. The GFC and GGMC have established two Seedling Stations at the Yarrowkabra Training Centre (YTC) and in Wismar to support the implementation of this project. Assessment and preparatory activities have also commenced in other regions.

Community members will be trained in seedling collection, care, planting and monitoring during the life of this project. Persons from West Watooka, Canvascity, Silvertown and Block 22 will be the first to benefit.

The MNR, GFC and GGMC will continue to collaborate with other government agencies and stakeholders especially at the community level, in contributing to the efficient implementation of LCDS 2030 and livelihood empowerment.

