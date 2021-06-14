FPSO Liza Unity to arrive in Guyana by year end –Minister Bharrat

Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat says the Liza Unity Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel will arrive in Guyana by year end.

He made this announcement on Saturday at Cara Lodge during a dedication ceremony for the vessel. First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali was named ‘Godmother’ of the vessel at the ceremony.

Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat delivers his address

In his address, Minister Bharrat said, “We welcome the Liza Unity which is scheduled to set sail some time in August, September, and should be in Guyana before the ending of the year.

With Liza Unity, we know that our production, our daily production will go to 340,000 barrels of oil per day. It means more jobs for Guyanese.”

The vessel is expected to operate in the Stabroek block.

Minister Bharrat said he is optimistic that the project could start production earlier than expected, and has been encouraging ExxonMobil Guyana to work towards realising this goal.

Representatives of ExxonMobil Guyana, CNOOC Guyana, SBM Offshore along with, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Natural Resources, hon. Vickram Bharrat and US Ambassador, Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch (fifth, sixth and seventh from left).

The Liza Unity will be the second FPSO to produce oil offshore Guyana, alongside the Liza Destiny, which produced first oil in December 2019.

Meanwhile in her address, the First Lady said she was honoured to be named ‘Godmother.’ She lauded the collective effort to develop the Liza Phase Two project, which the Liza Unity will operate.

President of CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, Mr. Liu Xiaoxiang, President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Mr. Alistair Routledge and First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali.

“This project will materialise in the form of local content growth, meaning more jobs for Guyanese and more opportunities for local businesses and increased revenues, which, when prudently managed, will certainly help us to achieve many of the aspirational goals which have been outlined by the Government of Guyana.”

The Liza Unity’s hull was built in the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding yard in China, and its topside modules were constructed and added at the Keppel shipyard in Singapore. It is expected to sail from Singapore to Guyana. The FPSO is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day. It boasts a storage capacity of two million barrels.