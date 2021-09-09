From dam to road; $13.3M Sari Dam rehabilitation completed

Residents of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) are now enjoying an asphaltic road, following the rehabilitation of Sari Dam. The $13.3 million investment has now eased the troubles of residents who were traversing a muddy dam, particularly when it rained.

The road which was completed by R&B Investment Inc., was commissioned by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, on Wednesday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, undertaking the ceremonial ribbon cutting exercise to open Sari Dam

DPI spoke with some residents who shared their experiences using the road pre and post rehabilitation.

Maigbarran Jainarine said “it was in a terrible situation because when the rain does fall, vehicle could hardly travel on this road. So, we are proud about this achievement, we have a good road. We thank the government and everybody who assisted to give us a good road.”

Nalinie Persaud

“It was very hard for us even when you are driving, you have problem of fixing vehicle all the time but now it is a good road, we are pleased, we are comfortable, we are contented with everything, we are happy about it,” Ms. Nalinie Persaud stated.

Nandlall Bopaul also shared similar sentiments, stating that “the road was bad before because me does run through here with sand, canter load and the road was bad but now it is a good road, it is a bitumen road, it is a strong road. So, we have to thank God for the road.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, and team inspecting works at Bendulla Dam

Minister Edghill, addressing residents said the rehabilitation of the road is the fulfilment of a promise made.

“When leadership is given, people’s pain and suffering could be alleviated. President Irfaan Ali and his cabinet commit to the people of Guyana that the way we will govern is not as lord and as rulers but the way we will govern is by serving people. We will be a government that listens, we are a government that responds and we are a government that makes decisions for the benefit of people,” the minister said.

Sari Dam before rehabilitation The rehabilitated Sari Dam

Minister Edghill also inspected ongoing works on the $200 million Cane Grove Main Access Road, East Coast Demerara. The project is being executed by Colin Talbot Contracting Service and is about 50 per cent complete.

The Minister also inspected ongoing works in Bendulla Dam also in Cane Grove which is costing $38 million dollars and is being executed by Associated Construction Services. Those works are about 75 per cent complete.

Ongoing works at Cane Grove Main Access Road, East Coast Demerara