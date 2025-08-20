From land titles to houses: Pres. Ali unveils bold housing developments for Soesdyke-Linden Highway

– a special unit will be established to deal with the regularisation

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has unveiled a bold and comprehensive housing plan for communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway aimed at ensuring residents have access to land titles, houses, and other amenities, fostering wholesome communities.

Addressing residents at a public meeting at Silver Hill community ballfield on Tuesday, President Ali acknowledged the extensive work required for the regularisation of the highway.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the audience at Silver Hill on Tuesday

In the upcoming term, the PPP/C government plans to set up a dedicated unit within the Attorney General’s Office to manage the regularisation process, allowing residents to live in an organised manner.

“We don’t only want to regularise communities. We want to build settlements along the highway. And for us to build those settlements, we have to be able to do proper planning.”

The government is currently investing billions of dollars to install the necessary amenities along the highway, including water and electricity.

President Ali noted that communities such as Adventure, Kairuni, Silver Hill, and Loo Creek will benefit from these housing developments.

“If we can take pieces of land in each of the communities and design housing schemes, just like anywhere else, for 400 to 500 homes .. so that we can have everybody living in a community format. This is one of the things we will do from say one,” President Ali explained.

He revealed that several occupational block surveys have already been completed to facilitate the provision of modern amenities.

Over the next five years, President Ali stated that the PPP/C government will assist residents in building their homes. He further assured the residents that all their issues, ranging from agriculture, water, infrastructure recreational facilities be addressed by the government.

“We are together with you on this journey. We want to work with you on this journey,” he assured the communities.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C., emphasised the significant work that the government has undertaken and will continue to deliver to communities along the highway.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C., and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy, addressing the audience

Regarding the regularisation efforts, AG Nandlall explained, “We are going to have a team of surveyors to start this process because we want to accelerate it and get it done as soon as possible.”

AG Nandlall said that President Ali has outlined an eight-month timeline for the comprehensive planning and allocation of house lots.

“If we are able to do that, that would be a remarkable accomplishment, and that is where you will get titles…That is the first step towards empowerment. You are going to be the first along the highway to get your titles,” the attorney general said.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, said that the government is investing heavily to develop the highway for the residents to have a better life.

The minister noted that streetlights will be installed in the communities along the highway, providing a safer environment for all the residents.