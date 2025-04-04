From renting to owning: 300 Region Nine residents get house lots

Zulaica Griffith, a young mother of two, is excited and proud to finally own a house lot after renting for years while trying to make ends meet.

“We are living in a rented apartment which costs $60,000 [monthly], and it’s very hard. Today I’m so happy I get this allocation for my land,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Zulaica Griffith of Lethem in Region Nine is happy to get her house lot

Griffith was one of approximately 300 people who received a house lot during the ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive in Lethem, Region Nine, on Friday.

The 27-year-old woman had applied for a house lot some two years ago. She will now be able to build her own home in the Tract CHPA Housing Scheme.

Loraine Alfred, Pharmacist of Lethem in Region Nine attends the housing drive on Friday

Loraine Alfred, a 29-year-old pharmacist and single mother, was also among the recipients.

Alfred has been renting a home and struggling to manage the costs of rent along with other bills.

“It’s been really difficult,” she said. “I really want to get my land now because I want my own home. I’m really happy about it. I have been waiting for this for a long time.”

Nicola Thomas, St Ignatius Village, Region Nine is elated to have received her house lot

Also speaking with DPI, Nicola Thomas from St Ignatius Village said she is thrilled to receive her house lot.

“I am very happy that I get my own land and I can start my own home with my family,” she stated.

Thomas said living in a rented apartment has been a constant struggle “because I have to make sure I find that [rent] money. I’m really happy to get this opportunity and we will make good use of it.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

During his address, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal highlighted the substantial investments being made in the region’s housing sector.

Some 650 lots have been allocated in the Tract CHPA Housing Scheme at Poke Bridge to date.

A number of homes were also constructed for families as part of a collaboration with the commercial banks. Over $365 million has since been invested in that programme.

A resident receives his certificate of title from the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Minister Croal highlighted that the ministry is developing two new areas – an extension of the Tract CHPA Housing Scheme and the new Culvert City, with over 600 allocations in total.

The aim is to reduce the region’s backlog of over 1,000 pending applications.

He explained that the cost of these lots is highly subsidised.

In fact, $1.4 billion has been invested in infrastructure works in Lethem, benefitting new housing schemes and existing ones.

A resident receives his certificate of title from Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Bishram Kuppen

“That’s how the People’s Progressive Party Civic Government works under President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Our mandate here as a government is to ensure that as quickly as possible, your lives are made better, “Minister Croal stated.

Under the Hinterland Housing Programme, another 120 houses have been constructed, with 70 already handed over and 50 more to be delivered soon. The government has invested $285 million into this initiative.

Residents of Lethem gathered at the housing drive on Friday

As part of its manifesto, the government aims to provide 10,000 house allocations annually, equating to 50,000 during its five-year in office.

Over 43,000 house lots have been allocated across all 10 regions in just four and a half years.

“We intend to go way past our intended target,” Minister Croal said. “The housing programme across the length and breadth of Guyana is one of the key pillars of ensuring that our citizens are comfortable and part of the developmental process.”

Some 21 families who qualified for cement and steel vouchers will also be able to uplift them, and 77 certificates of title are set to be distributed.

