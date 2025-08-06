Future is bright for all Guyanese under PPP/C – Min. Persaud tells Kitty residents

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, has asserted that all Guyanese citizens, regardless of race and geography, will have a bright future under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government.

“The future is bright for all Guyanese. The next five years will be exciting…Guyana is the financial destination of the world. Investors are interested in Guyana, and they are coming here on a daily basis to see the opportunities that are up for grabs,” he said at a public meeting on William Street in Kitty, Georgetown, Tuesday night.

People gathered on Tuesday evening at a public meeting on William Street in Kitty, Georgetown

Referring to the 2015 to 2020 period, Minister Persaud recalled the hardships Guyanese endured as a result of the policies of the APNU+AFC government, which left an indelible impression on the general populace.

He cited, for instance, how the Community Service Officers (CSO) programme was quashed by the previous coalition administration, costing hundreds of Amerindian youths their employment and income.

But when the PPP/C regained power in 2020, this initiative was reinstated, he said.

Minister Anand reflected on the extensive efforts made by the PPP/C to engage Guyanese in every community and to address their issues by crafting policies which were transformed into commitments in the 2020-2025 manifesto.

“Those were not promises. Those were commitments that the People’s Progressive Party Civic made. And we have delivered on those commitments,” he stated.

He outlined the exciting and life-changing opportunities that await every Guyanese citizen in the coming years, stating that the new manifesto will improve their quality of life.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud

The minister stated that to reduce the financial strain on parents, the PPP/C will increase the school cash grant for children over the next five years. More schools will be constructed, more teachers will be trained, and wages will increase for public servants.

The government also aims to introduce a cash grant to assist parents with transportation costs for their children, placing more disposable income in their pockets.

In the health sector, Minister Anand said several modern hospitals are under construction nationwide, bringing high-quality medical services to the residents.

Mothers and children will soon have access to specialised healthcare at the Paediatric and Maternal Hospital, which is under construction at Goedverwagting along the East Coast corridor.

The minister emphasised that Guyanese will have access to a reliable supply of electricity and lower cooking gas prices, among other benefits, once the historic gas-to-energy project is finished.

Minister Persaud urged those who attended the meeting to let their conscience guide them when casting their votes on September 1.