Gas to energy project, electronic ID to advance as  $141.5B approved for Prime Minister’s Office

A massive $141.45 billion in budgetary allocations have been approved for the Office of the Prime Minister, paving the way for the completion of key transformative projects, including the landmark Gas-to-energy project at Wales and the electronic identification card (e-ID), among many others.

Some $65.8 billion in capital allocations and current expenditures totaling $75.6 billion were approved by the Committee of Supply on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), following extensive scrutiny by the parliamentary opposition

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips accompanied by staff of his office

Power Generation

The sum $51.2 billion has been approved to advance construction on the massive gas-to-energy project being developed at Wales on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) in Region Three.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, while responding to questions by the opposition regarding the sum, explained that $36.2 billion has been budgeted for construction of the natural gas power plant and a natural gas liquid plant. More than $1 billion is also earmarked to procure project consultancy services, among other expenditures.

The allocation is part of a broader $88 billion investment to enhance power generation across Guyana, with $18 billion allocated to support the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) company.

According to the prime minister, the $18 billion allocated by the government, will absorb fuel prices, allowing Guyanese to enjoy the same rates of electricity they were enjoying since 2020.

“We have not increased the rate of electricity for households and for any other consumer, from the time we have been in office, notwithstanding the shocks that would have seen fuel prices going throw the roof,” he informed the House.

Monies were also approved for small hydropower projects in communities in Region Nine, and among other villages, further advancing the government’s renewable energy agenda.

Telecommunications and innovation

Also, the Committee of Supply appropriated $16.7 billion to advance critical projects in the information and communications technology (ICT) sectors.

In fact, Prime Minister Phillips informed the house that more than $1.4 billion is earmarked to advance the electronic identification (e-ID) project in Guyana.

“This [project] is on target for June 2025,” the prime minister informed the house.

Further, $6.2 billion was approved to expand the Safe Country programme, and additional $1.9 billion to operationalize the e-gates and border control system at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

According to PM Phills, 12 e-gates have already been procured and will be installed at the arrivals and departure gates, guaranteeing ease of travel for not only Guyanese but those travelling to Guyana.

Moreover, to smoothly implement the Safe Road Intelligence System (SRIS), a sum of $382.9 million was approved, with an additional $4.4 billion catering to other capital projects.

Disaster Preparedness, Response and Management

To enhance Guyana’s disaster preparedness strategies, the committee appropriated $41.7 billion; $38.2 billion in current expenditures and $150 million in capital expenditures.

Government Information and Communication Services

Under the government’s information and communication services, some $1.5 billion was approved to support the operations of the National Communications Network (NCN) among other state agencies.

Meanwhile, $745 million was appropriated for the Prime Minister’s secretariat, providing financial resources to support the discharge and responsibilities of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

