GCAA holds management retreat to address emerging priorities in the aviation sector

Today Saturday, August 6, 2022, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority held a Management Retreat under the theme “Synergise to Optimise” at the Guyana Defence Force Officers Mess to address emerging priorities in the aviation sector and to propel the GCAA as one of the best regulators in Guyana and the world.

The Retreat is attended by Members of the Board and GCAA Management (at the Director, Manager, and Supervisor level).

Opening the Retreat was the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, who challenged the participants to plan and strategize for the expansion of the aviation sector (modernization of infrastructure, airports, new private investments, aerodromes, new airlines, luxury, and executive air operators); address aviation safety; develop succession plan; financial management; team building and interpersonal relationship; develop stronger monitoring and evaluation systems and improve quality control and compliance with ICAO.

The Minister also challenged the GCAA to be the best regulator in the Caribbean region.

Mr. Javid Shadick, Chairman of the Board encouraged participants to work as a team and reminded them of the tremendous responsibility of the leadership to guide the team in the right direction.

The facilitators for the retreat are Bishop Patrick Findlay and Ms. Cornelly Ramdeen.

The retreat will run all day Saturday addressing issues raised by the Minister of Public Works and other broad members, on areas such as growth and leadership; identifying challenges; setting priorities, and establishing the path to accomplish those priorities.

The retreat is happening at an opportune time when the Government is pursuing a transformational development agenda and the recent announcement of His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to transform the GDF Air Corp into the premier training academy of the Caribbean region.

Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field said “with rapid development and growth in Guyana, the aviation sector is growing at an accelerated rate and the GCAA has to play a greater leadership role as the State’s regulator for civil aviation”.

