GCAA website to ease travel during COVID-19

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched the website guyanatravel.gy, to assist travellers and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website will provide valuable information that will make travel to Guyana a hassle-free and safe experience.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill applauded the GCAA for the initiative.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, delivers his address at the launch of the website on Wednesday

“This decisive step is consistent with Government’s vision to furthering national, regional, social and economic development…. As we proceed … with the development of this website the addition of other forms such as the custom and immigration forms for completion online could be a reality, thus saving time on arrival,” Minister Edghill said.

Minister Within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar said guyanatravel.gy will also be a time saver.

“It immediately puts you in one place for information. It immediately tells that traveller that if I want to go somewhere here is where I want to go. You don’t have to jump between agencies here there and everywhere to get this piece of approval or that piece of approval or that piece of approval. It is in one place and I believe that this will enable ease of travel in a controlled opening manner,” he said.

Minister Indar suggested the website be advertised to boost public awareness.

“I believe it is a step in the right direction. My suggestion in the process of enabling the public to know more, the reading public to know more is that we advertise it and let people know, if you are travelling to Guyana, here is where you go to get all your information about what you have to do as a travelling passenger: what are the requirements to get on the plane; how do you book your flight; where does the approval come from; where does the repatriation form go?”

Meanwhile, GCAA Director General, Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field said the Authority undertook the initiative to provide assistance during the uncertain times. “We decided we were going to look at other countries, see what they were doing and to ensure that we put in place systems that can make travel hassle-free for the passengers,” he said. Dr. Karen Boyle, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health thanked the GCAA for its support, while adding that she looks forward to future collaborations.