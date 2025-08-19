GECOM confident it can prevent voter fraud

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has enhanced its procedures for the 2025 General and Regional Elections, with an emphasis on safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

During a recent press conference, Chief Elections Officer Vishnu Persaud outlined steps to prevent voter fraud and make sure each citizen’s ballot is counted just once.

The Chief Elections Officer of GECOM, Vishnu Persaud, speaking at the press conference

These include the continued use of indelible ink on the index finger, strict verification of identification, and increased security measures to avoid inconsistencies on polling day.

In response to a comment about the strength of the indelible ink used to mark voters, Persaud stated that the manufacturers fully assured its effectiveness.

“Manufacturers and suppliers of this ink have given guarantees that it is not possible to remove that ink easily unless something was applied to the finger before it was done,” he said.

To avoid this, GECOM’s CEO said that tissues will be readily available at each polling station to ensure that each elector’s finger is thoroughly cleaned before applying the ink.

CEO Persaud outlined the measures that will ensure that each elector is verified and is at the correct polling station to which they are registered.

“There is also the folio there that would carry the photograph of the elector against his registration particulars, just in case the elector is not in possession of their ID card,” he said.

GECOM has promised better training for polling day staff to improve vigilance against irregularities. Security measures are also being strengthened, with closer monitoring of sensitive items like ballots and tally sheets.

The Commission has promised to be more open by communicating with the public in real-time on Election Day. They will set up a media centre that will provide accurate information before, during, and after Election Day.

GECOM remains confident and operationally ready, and these strategies are aimed at fostering confidence and guaranteeing that the 2025 polls are free, fair, and credible.