GECOM declares Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali President

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has formally declared Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) as the duly elected President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, following the conclusion of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

GECOM’s Chairperson, Justice of Appeal (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, made the declaration during a specially convened statutory meeting held at its Kingston Headquarters on Saturday night.

Based on the results declared by GECOM, the PPP/C secured a resounding victory with over 240,000 votes cast in its favour. According to GECOM, this translates into a 36-seat majority in the National Assembly.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Meanwhile, newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) garnered approximately 109,000 votes, securing 16 seats; A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) garnered 77,000 votes and 12 seats.

The Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) gained one seat in the National Assembly.

The PPP/C recorded a victory in eight of the 10 electoral districts, including Regions Four and Eight.