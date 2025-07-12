GECOM Finalizes Preparations for Nomination Day on 14 July 2025 at Umana Yana

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is pleased to announce that all preparations are well underway for Nomination Day, scheduled for Monday, 14 July 2025, at Umana Yana, Kingston, Georgetown, from 10:00 hrs. – 14:00 hrs.

This critical milestone in the electoral calendar marks the official submission of lists of candidates by political parties contesting the upcoming General and Regional Elections on 1st September. GECOM is coordinating all logistical and procedural arrangements to ensure a smooth, transparent, and inclusive nomination process in line with the legal framework and established guidelines as planned for Nomination Day at Umana Yana.

As announced in the General Notice on 22 June 2025, all political parties intending to contest the elections are encouraged to submit their lists during the designated period. The Chief Election Officer will be on-site to receive submissions, verify documents, and provide guidance on any clarifications as required.

Upon the successful submission of a complete nomination package, GECOM will issue an acknowledgment. The process will be conducted with strict adherence to electoral procedures, considering order of arrival, document verification, and stakeholder coordination. GECOM encourages all parties and supporters to adhere and respect the established protocols.

GECOM will provide a structured environment conducive to the peaceful and respectful participation of all contesting political entities. GECOM requests respect for the democratic process and contribution to a peaceful and dignified atmosphere throughout the day.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this significant event, in keeping with the Commission’s

commitment to transparency and public accountability.

For further information, parties are encouraged to contact the Commission’s Secretariat or visit the official website at www.gecom.org.gy.

