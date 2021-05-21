“Get equipped for Guyana’s transformation”

─ AG Nandlall urges Mon Repos, Good Hope residents

Residents of Mon Repos and Good Hope, East Coast Demerara on Thursday were urged to get themselves equipped for the transformation Guyana is poised to experience.

The call was made by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC during the launch of the Government’s 20,000 online scholarships programme in the communities.

“It is our duty to ensure that our people, our young people in particular, continue to be equipped so that they can compete with the world.”

“There is no space anymore at the top on the stage of success for uneducated people. That is the cold hard reality and the quicker we accept that, the better equipped we will become to meet the competition and it is against that backdrop that this programme was conceived,” the Attorney General said.

He noted that with the oil and gas economy, Guyana is set for a take-off beyond its wildest imagination. He said while Government is taking steps to have local content legislation in place to secure jobs for Guyanese, the onus is on citizens to ensure they are qualified.

“Education is empowerment, knowledge is the tool for advancement, for change and that is what this programme is about,” the AG said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond also noted that the programme is one that should not be taken lightly.

“The Attorney General and I probably have the same experience where our parents sent us to school at a tremendous financial sacrifice and our government under the leadership of Dr. Ali is saying to you, that you do not have to make the similar sacrifice for your children, we are making it for you as a government. We are handing to you an amazing opportunity to get yourselves educated and this is no age limit,” Minister Walrond said.

The Government’s online scholarships programme is the brainchild of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and is being executed by the Ministries of Education and Public Service. The scholarships are being offered by six recognised universities offering some 104 programmes.