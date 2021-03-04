GGDMA Press Release – Essequibo is ours!

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners’ Association condemns the recent acts of intimidation by Venezuela and its flagrant disregard for international law and Guyana’s sovereignty. The GGDMA issues this statement in the wake of the recent invasion of our nation’s air space by Venezuelan armed forces. This latest blatant escalation of tensions comes on the heels of the short lived and unconscionable detention of our fishermen in recent weeks.

Venezuela’s continued claim to Essequibo remains unsubstantiated and thus, the Association calls on all Guyanese to join in condemning this violation.

Venezuela must respect international law. The boundary with Guyana has been settled, the current disagreement, trumped up by Venezuela, is now a matter before the International Court of Justice.

It is presumptuous of Venezuela to continue baselessly claiming exclusive sovereign rights to the Essequibo region. All miners agree: Essequibo belongs to Guyanese.

Miners have significant investment in the mining districts of the county of Essequibo. The recent incursion by Venezuela into Guyana clearly threatens our investments and creates a climate of uncertainty which is undesirable. The thousands of miners of Guyana deprecate any actions which will lead to a breach of the peace and loss of our livelihoods. We unreservedly support Guyana in its efforts to bring an early end to these unreasonable actions by Venezuela.

The GGDMA recognizes miners’ contribution as the first line of monitoring/defense of our remote borders. The Association commends the border mining communities for their vigilance and urge all Guyanese to continue to be on the lookout for any future incursions.

Not a blade of grass. Essequibo is “we own”.